Vanuatu vatus to Australian dollars today

Convert VUV to AUD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = A$0.01251 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 VUV to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01250.0126
Low0.01220.0122
Average0.01240.0125
Change1.20%-0.54%
View full history

1 VUV to AUD stats

The performance of VUV to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0125 and a 30 day low of 0.0122. This means the 30 day average was 0.0124. The change for VUV to AUD was 1.20.

The performance of VUV to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0126 and a 90 day low of 0.0122. This means the 90 day average was 0.0125. The change for VUV to AUD was -0.54.

Track market ratesView VUV to AUD chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9421.1981.7961.296108.9741.958
1 SGD0.585113.4120.71.050.75863.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.15411.4991.08290.9821.635

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Australian Dollar
1 VUV0.01251 AUD
5 VUV0.06256 AUD
10 VUV0.12512 AUD
20 VUV0.25024 AUD
50 VUV0.62559 AUD
100 VUV1.25118 AUD
250 VUV3.12795 AUD
500 VUV6.25590 AUD
1000 VUV12.51180 AUD
2000 VUV25.02360 AUD
5000 VUV62.55900 AUD
10000 VUV125.11800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AUD79.92440 VUV
5 AUD399.62200 VUV
10 AUD799.24400 VUV
20 AUD1,598.48800 VUV
50 AUD3,996.22000 VUV
100 AUD7,992.44000 VUV
250 AUD19,981.10000 VUV
500 AUD39,962.20000 VUV
1000 AUD79,924.40000 VUV
2000 AUD159,848.80000 VUV
5000 AUD399,622.00000 VUV
10000 AUD799,244.00000 VUV