1 Chinese yuan rmb to Vanuatu vatus

Convert CNY to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 cny
17 vuv

1.00000 CNY = 16.67570 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CNY16.67570 VUV
5 CNY83.37850 VUV
10 CNY166.75700 VUV
20 CNY333.51400 VUV
50 CNY833.78500 VUV
100 CNY1667.57000 VUV
250 CNY4168.92500 VUV
500 CNY8337.85000 VUV
1000 CNY16675.70000 VUV
2000 CNY33351.40000 VUV
5000 CNY83378.50000 VUV
10000 CNY166757.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 VUV0.05997 CNY
5 VUV0.29984 CNY
10 VUV0.59967 CNY
20 VUV1.19935 CNY
50 VUV2.99837 CNY
100 VUV5.99674 CNY
250 VUV14.99185 CNY
500 VUV29.98370 CNY
1000 VUV59.96740 CNY
2000 VUV119.93480 CNY
5000 VUV299.83700 CNY
10000 VUV599.67400 CNY