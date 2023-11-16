US dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert USD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
122500 vuv

1.00000 USD = 122.50000 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
How to convert US dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 USD122.50000 VUV
5 USD612.50000 VUV
10 USD1225.00000 VUV
20 USD2450.00000 VUV
50 USD6125.00000 VUV
100 USD12250.00000 VUV
250 USD30625.00000 VUV
500 USD61250.00000 VUV
1000 USD122500.00000 VUV
2000 USD245000.00000 VUV
5000 USD612500.00000 VUV
10000 USD1225000.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / US Dollar
1 VUV0.00816 USD
5 VUV0.04082 USD
10 VUV0.08163 USD
20 VUV0.16327 USD
50 VUV0.40816 USD
100 VUV0.81633 USD
250 VUV2.04082 USD
500 VUV4.08164 USD
1000 VUV8.16327 USD
2000 VUV16.32654 USD
5000 VUV40.81635 USD
10000 VUV81.63270 USD