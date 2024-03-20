US dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert USD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
121,170 vuv

1.000 USD = 121.2 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2781.4761.6650.96618.255
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6651.7281.9481.13121.367
1 USD0.920.786183.0871.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 USD121.17000 VUV
5 USD605.85000 VUV
10 USD1,211.70000 VUV
20 USD2,423.40000 VUV
50 USD6,058.50000 VUV
100 USD12,117.00000 VUV
250 USD30,292.50000 VUV
500 USD60,585.00000 VUV
1000 USD121,170.00000 VUV
2000 USD242,340.00000 VUV
5000 USD605,850.00000 VUV
10000 USD1,211,700.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / US Dollar
1 VUV0.00825 USD
5 VUV0.04126 USD
10 VUV0.08253 USD
20 VUV0.16506 USD
50 VUV0.41264 USD
100 VUV0.82529 USD
250 VUV2.06322 USD
500 VUV4.12644 USD
1000 VUV8.25287 USD
2000 VUV16.50574 USD
5000 VUV41.26435 USD
10000 VUV82.52870 USD