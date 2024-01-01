Indonesian rupiahs to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert IDR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
7,684 vuv

1.000 IDR = 0.007684 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6871.4721.6590.96718.205
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2051.7241.9431.13321.321
1 USD0.9170.783183.1191.3491.5210.88716.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Vanuatu Vatu
1 IDR0.00768 VUV
5 IDR0.03842 VUV
10 IDR0.07684 VUV
20 IDR0.15369 VUV
50 IDR0.38422 VUV
100 IDR0.76844 VUV
250 IDR1.92110 VUV
500 IDR3.84219 VUV
1000 IDR7.68438 VUV
2000 IDR15.36876 VUV
5000 IDR38.42190 VUV
10000 IDR76.84380 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 VUV130.13400 IDR
5 VUV650.67000 IDR
10 VUV1,301.34000 IDR
20 VUV2,602.68000 IDR
50 VUV6,506.70000 IDR
100 VUV13,013.40000 IDR
250 VUV32,533.50000 IDR
500 VUV65,067.00000 IDR
1000 VUV130,134.00000 IDR
2000 VUV260,268.00000 IDR
5000 VUV650,670.00000 IDR
10000 VUV1,301,340.00000 IDR