Danish kroner to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert DKK to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
17,629 vuv

1.000 DKK = 17.63 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.261.4731.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7091.7251.9471.13121.384
1 USD0.9220.787183.1931.3581.5320.8916.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 DKK17.62870 VUV
5 DKK88.14350 VUV
10 DKK176.28700 VUV
20 DKK352.57400 VUV
50 DKK881.43500 VUV
100 DKK1,762.87000 VUV
250 DKK4,407.17500 VUV
500 DKK8,814.35000 VUV
1000 DKK17,628.70000 VUV
2000 DKK35,257.40000 VUV
5000 DKK88,143.50000 VUV
10000 DKK176,287.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Danish Krone
1 VUV0.05673 DKK
5 VUV0.28363 DKK
10 VUV0.56726 DKK
20 VUV1.13451 DKK
50 VUV2.83628 DKK
100 VUV5.67256 DKK
250 VUV14.18140 DKK
500 VUV28.36280 DKK
1000 VUV56.72560 DKK
2000 VUV113.45120 DKK
5000 VUV283.62800 DKK
10000 VUV567.25600 DKK