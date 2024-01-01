Convert DKK to VUV at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Vanuatu vatus today

1,000 dkk
17,386 vuv

kr1.000 DKK = VT17.39 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2530.843299.4291.62511.46989.805
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51210.66783.528
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6090.1441.0197.981
1 GBP1.1871.27613.3521355.2961.92913.609106.561

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 DKK17,38560 VUV
5 DKK86,92800 VUV
10 DKK173,85600 VUV
20 DKK347,71200 VUV
50 DKK869,28000 VUV
100 DKK1.738,56000 VUV
250 DKK4.346,40000 VUV
500 DKK8.692,80000 VUV
1000 DKK17.385,60000 VUV
2000 DKK34.771,20000 VUV
5000 DKK86.928,00000 VUV
10000 DKK173.856,00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Danish Krone
1 VUV0,05752 DKK
5 VUV0,28759 DKK
10 VUV0,57519 DKK
20 VUV1,15038 DKK
50 VUV2,87594 DKK
100 VUV5,75188 DKK
250 VUV14,37970 DKK
500 VUV28,75940 DKK
1000 VUV57,51880 DKK
2000 VUV115,03760 DKK
5000 VUV287,59400 DKK
10000 VUV575,18800 DKK