5 Danish kroner to Vanuatu vatus

Convert DKK to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
88 vuv

1.00000 DKK = 17.52880 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693051.1065592.06271.46691.626680.92690518.7808
1 GBP1.1503411.27295105.9071.687491.87131.0662621.605
1 USD0.90370.785577183.1981.325651.470050.837616.9724
1 INR0.01086220.009442260.012019510.01593370.01766930.01006750.204

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 DKK17.52880 VUV
5 DKK87.64400 VUV
10 DKK175.28800 VUV
20 DKK350.57600 VUV
50 DKK876.44000 VUV
100 DKK1752.88000 VUV
250 DKK4382.20000 VUV
500 DKK8764.40000 VUV
1000 DKK17528.80000 VUV
2000 DKK35057.60000 VUV
5000 DKK87644.00000 VUV
10000 DKK175288.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Danish Krone
1 VUV0.05705 DKK
5 VUV0.28524 DKK
10 VUV0.57049 DKK
20 VUV1.14098 DKK
50 VUV2.85244 DKK
100 VUV5.70489 DKK
250 VUV14.26222 DKK
500 VUV28.52445 DKK
1000 VUV57.04890 DKK
2000 VUV114.09780 DKK
5000 VUV285.24450 DKK
10000 VUV570.48900 DKK