1,000 ils
33,043 vuv

1.000 ILS = 33.04 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
1 EUR10.8541.09290.761.4731.6590.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ILS33.04280 VUV
5 ILS165.21400 VUV
10 ILS330.42800 VUV
20 ILS660.85600 VUV
50 ILS1,652.14000 VUV
100 ILS3,304.28000 VUV
250 ILS8,260.70000 VUV
500 ILS16,521.40000 VUV
1000 ILS33,042.80000 VUV
2000 ILS66,085.60000 VUV
5000 ILS165,214.00000 VUV
10000 ILS330,428.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 VUV0.03026 ILS
5 VUV0.15132 ILS
10 VUV0.30264 ILS
20 VUV0.60527 ILS
50 VUV1.51319 ILS
100 VUV3.02637 ILS
250 VUV7.56593 ILS
500 VUV15.13185 ILS
1000 VUV30.26370 ILS
2000 VUV60.52740 ILS
5000 VUV151.31850 ILS
10000 VUV302.63700 ILS