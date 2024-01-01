Israeli new sheqels to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert ILS to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
31,933 vuv

₪1.000 ILS = VT31.93 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.329633.3296
Low31.933131.8925
Average32.810532.5462
Change-0.44%-2.13%
View full history

1 ILS to VUV stats

The performance of ILS to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.3296 and a 30 day low of 31.9331. This means the 30 day average was 32.8105. The change for ILS to VUV was -0.44.

The performance of ILS to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.3296 and a 90 day low of 31.8925. This means the 90 day average was 32.5462. The change for ILS to VUV was -2.13.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ILS31.93310 VUV
5 ILS159.66550 VUV
10 ILS319.33100 VUV
20 ILS638.66200 VUV
50 ILS1,596.65500 VUV
100 ILS3,193.31000 VUV
250 ILS7,983.27500 VUV
500 ILS15,966.55000 VUV
1000 ILS31,933.10000 VUV
2000 ILS63,866.20000 VUV
5000 ILS159,665.50000 VUV
10000 ILS319,331.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 VUV0.03132 ILS
5 VUV0.15658 ILS
10 VUV0.31316 ILS
20 VUV0.62631 ILS
50 VUV1.56578 ILS
100 VUV3.13155 ILS
250 VUV7.82888 ILS
500 VUV15.65775 ILS
1000 VUV31.31550 ILS
2000 VUV62.63100 ILS
5000 VUV156.57750 ILS
10000 VUV313.15500 ILS