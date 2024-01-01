Malaysian ringgits to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert MYR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
27,060 vuv

RM1.000 MYR = VT27.06 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.060327.0603
Low25.418325.3760
Average25.888325.6767
Change6.37%6.06%
1 MYR to VUV stats

The performance of MYR to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.0603 and a 30 day low of 25.4183. This means the 30 day average was 25.8883. The change for MYR to VUV was 6.37.

The performance of MYR to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.0603 and a 90 day low of 25.3760. This means the 90 day average was 25.6767. The change for MYR to VUV was 6.06.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MYR27.06030 VUV
5 MYR135.30150 VUV
10 MYR270.60300 VUV
20 MYR541.20600 VUV
50 MYR1,353.01500 VUV
100 MYR2,706.03000 VUV
250 MYR6,765.07500 VUV
500 MYR13,530.15000 VUV
1000 MYR27,060.30000 VUV
2000 MYR54,120.60000 VUV
5000 MYR135,301.50000 VUV
10000 MYR270,603.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 VUV0.03695 MYR
5 VUV0.18477 MYR
10 VUV0.36955 MYR
20 VUV0.73909 MYR
50 VUV1.84773 MYR
100 VUV3.69545 MYR
250 VUV9.23863 MYR
500 VUV18.47725 MYR
1000 VUV36.95450 MYR
2000 VUV73.90900 MYR
5000 VUV184.77250 MYR
10000 VUV369.54500 MYR