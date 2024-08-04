New Zealand dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert NZD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
72,386 vuv

$1.000 NZD = VT72.39 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.617174.5594
Low71.466671.4666
Average72.528173.2322
Change-1.67%-0.43%
View full history

1 NZD to VUV stats

The performance of NZD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.6171 and a 30 day low of 71.4666. This means the 30 day average was 72.5281. The change for NZD to VUV was -1.67.

The performance of NZD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 74.5594 and a 90 day low of 71.4666. This means the 90 day average was 73.2322. The change for NZD to VUV was -0.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7911.3870.858146.49
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5770.9030.55995.416
1 GBP1.2811.96711.173107.3281.7761.1187.639
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5131.5140.937159.96

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NZD72.38620 VUV
5 NZD361.93100 VUV
10 NZD723.86200 VUV
20 NZD1,447.72400 VUV
50 NZD3,619.31000 VUV
100 NZD7,238.62000 VUV
250 NZD18,096.55000 VUV
500 NZD36,193.10000 VUV
1000 NZD72,386.20000 VUV
2000 NZD144,772.40000 VUV
5000 NZD361,931.00000 VUV
10000 NZD723,862.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / New Zealand Dollar
1 VUV0.01381 NZD
5 VUV0.06907 NZD
10 VUV0.13815 NZD
20 VUV0.27630 NZD
50 VUV0.69074 NZD
100 VUV1.38148 NZD
250 VUV3.45370 NZD
500 VUV6.90740 NZD
1000 VUV13.81480 NZD
2000 VUV27.62960 NZD
5000 VUV69.07400 NZD
10000 VUV138.14800 NZD