Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert BRL to VUV at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = VT21.15 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:46
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 BRL to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.359021.8869
Low20.518520.5185
Average21.080921.3357
Change0.05%-1.10%
The performance of BRL to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.3590 and a 30 day low of 20.5185. This means the 30 day average was 21.0809. The change for BRL to VUV was 0.05.

The performance of BRL to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.8869 and a 90 day low of 20.5185. This means the 90 day average was 21.3357. The change for BRL to VUV was -1.10.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3441.4781.6230.93621.316
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.7711.9451.12125.539
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.134
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BRL21.15410 VUV
5 BRL105.77050 VUV
10 BRL211.54100 VUV
20 BRL423.08200 VUV
50 BRL1,057.70500 VUV
100 BRL2,115.41000 VUV
250 BRL5,288.52500 VUV
500 BRL10,577.05000 VUV
1000 BRL21,154.10000 VUV
2000 BRL42,308.20000 VUV
5000 BRL105,770.50000 VUV
10000 BRL211,541.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Brazilian Real
1 VUV0.04727 BRL
5 VUV0.23636 BRL
10 VUV0.47272 BRL
20 VUV0.94544 BRL
50 VUV2.36360 BRL
100 VUV4.72721 BRL
250 VUV11.81802 BRL
500 VUV23.63605 BRL
1000 VUV47.27210 BRL
2000 VUV94.54420 BRL
5000 VUV236.36050 BRL
10000 VUV472.72100 BRL