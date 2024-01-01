20 Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BRL to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 brl
469 vuv

1.000 BRL = 23.46 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8331.4641.6460.97217.721
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0651.7151.9291.13920.759
1 USD0.940.802183.5061.3761.5480.91416.658
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BRL23.46210 VUV
5 BRL117.31050 VUV
10 BRL234.62100 VUV
20 BRL469.24200 VUV
50 BRL1,173.10500 VUV
100 BRL2,346.21000 VUV
250 BRL5,865.52500 VUV
500 BRL11,731.05000 VUV
1000 BRL23,462.10000 VUV
2000 BRL46,924.20000 VUV
5000 BRL117,310.50000 VUV
10000 BRL234,621.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Brazilian Real
1 VUV0.04262 BRL
5 VUV0.21311 BRL
10 VUV0.42622 BRL
20 VUV0.85244 BRL
50 VUV2.13109 BRL
100 VUV4.26218 BRL
250 VUV10.65545 BRL
500 VUV21.31090 BRL
1000 VUV42.62180 BRL
2000 VUV85.24360 BRL
5000 VUV213.10900 BRL
10000 VUV426.21800 BRL