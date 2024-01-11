뉴질랜드 달러 → 바누아투 바투

실제 환율로 NZD → VUV 변환

1000 nzd
74107 vuv

1.00000 NZD = 74.10650 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 바누아투 바투
1 NZD74.10650 VUV
5 NZD370.53250 VUV
10 NZD741.06500 VUV
20 NZD1482.13000 VUV
50 NZD3705.32500 VUV
100 NZD7410.65000 VUV
250 NZD18526.62500 VUV
500 NZD37053.25000 VUV
1000 NZD74106.50000 VUV
2000 NZD148213.00000 VUV
5000 NZD370532.50000 VUV
10000 NZD741065.00000 VUV
환율 바누아투 바투 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 VUV0.01349 NZD
5 VUV0.06747 NZD
10 VUV0.13494 NZD
20 VUV0.26988 NZD
50 VUV0.67470 NZD
100 VUV1.34941 NZD
250 VUV3.37352 NZD
500 VUV6.74705 NZD
1000 VUV13.49410 NZD
2000 VUV26.98820 NZD
5000 VUV67.47050 NZD
10000 VUV134.94100 NZD