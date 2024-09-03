Singapore dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert SGD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
91,491 vuv

S$1.000 SGD = VT91.49 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
SGD to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VUV
1 SGD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.095892.0958
Low91.005088.6217
Average91.425890.0560
Change-0.34%2.47%
1 SGD to VUV stats

The performance of SGD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.0958 and a 30 day low of 91.0050. This means the 30 day average was 91.4258. The change for SGD to VUV was -0.34.

The performance of SGD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.0958 and a 90 day low of 88.6217. This means the 90 day average was 90.0560. The change for SGD to VUV was 2.47.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SGD91.49060 VUV
5 SGD457.45300 VUV
10 SGD914.90600 VUV
20 SGD1,829.81200 VUV
50 SGD4,574.53000 VUV
100 SGD9,149.06000 VUV
250 SGD22,872.65000 VUV
500 SGD45,745.30000 VUV
1000 SGD91,490.60000 VUV
2000 SGD182,981.20000 VUV
5000 SGD457,453.00000 VUV
10000 SGD914,906.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Singapore Dollar
1 VUV0.01093 SGD
5 VUV0.05465 SGD
10 VUV0.10930 SGD
20 VUV0.21860 SGD
50 VUV0.54651 SGD
100 VUV1.09301 SGD
250 VUV2.73253 SGD
500 VUV5.46505 SGD
1000 VUV10.93010 SGD
2000 VUV21.86020 SGD
5000 VUV54.65050 SGD
10000 VUV109.30100 SGD