Singapore dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 91.484 today, reflecting a 0.471% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.063% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 91.654 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 90.759 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.592% increase in value.