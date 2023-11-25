10 Singapore dollars to Vanuatu vatus

Convert SGD to VUV at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
911 vuv

1.00000 SGD = 91.08900 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SGD91.08900 VUV
5 SGD455.44500 VUV
10 SGD910.89000 VUV
20 SGD1821.78000 VUV
50 SGD4554.45000 VUV
100 SGD9108.90000 VUV
250 SGD22772.25000 VUV
500 SGD45544.50000 VUV
1000 SGD91089.00000 VUV
2000 SGD182178.00000 VUV
5000 SGD455445.00000 VUV
10000 SGD910890.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Singapore Dollar
1 VUV0.01098 SGD
5 VUV0.05489 SGD
10 VUV0.10978 SGD
20 VUV0.21957 SGD
50 VUV0.54892 SGD
100 VUV1.09783 SGD
250 VUV2.74457 SGD
500 VUV5.48915 SGD
1000 VUV10.97830 SGD
2000 VUV21.95660 SGD
5000 VUV54.89150 SGD
10000 VUV109.78300 SGD