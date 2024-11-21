10 Singapore dollars to Vanuatu vatus

Convert SGD to VUV at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = VT90.98 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:53
SGD to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VUV
1 SGD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.219092.2530
Low90.826890.8268
Average91.340791.5356
Change-0.53%-0.86%
1 SGD to VUV stats

The performance of SGD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.2190 and a 30 day low of 90.8268. This means the 30 day average was 91.3407. The change for SGD to VUV was -0.53.

The performance of SGD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.2530 and a 90 day low of 90.8268. This means the 90 day average was 91.5356. The change for SGD to VUV was -0.86.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SGD90.98380 VUV
5 SGD454.91900 VUV
10 SGD909.83800 VUV
20 SGD1,819.67600 VUV
50 SGD4,549.19000 VUV
100 SGD9,098.38000 VUV
250 SGD22,745.95000 VUV
500 SGD45,491.90000 VUV
1000 SGD90,983.80000 VUV
2000 SGD181,967.60000 VUV
5000 SGD454,919.00000 VUV
10000 SGD909,838.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Singapore Dollar
1 VUV0.01099 SGD
5 VUV0.05496 SGD
10 VUV0.10991 SGD
20 VUV0.21982 SGD
50 VUV0.54955 SGD
100 VUV1.09910 SGD
250 VUV2.74775 SGD
500 VUV5.49550 SGD
1000 VUV10.99100 SGD
2000 VUV21.98200 SGD
5000 VUV54.95500 SGD
10000 VUV109.91000 SGD