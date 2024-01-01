10 Moroccan dirhams to Vanuatu vatus
Convert MAD to VUV at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MAD to VUV conversion chart
1 MAD = 12.17350 VUV
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MAD to VUV
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.3736
|12.3802
|Low
|12.1460
|12.0713
|Average
|12.2516
|12.2264
|Change
|0.23%
|-1.54%
|View full history
1 MAD to VUV stats
The performance of MAD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.3736 and a 30 day low of 12.1460. This means the 30 day average was 12.2516. The change for MAD to VUV was 0.23.
The performance of MAD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3802 and a 90 day low of 12.0713. This means the 90 day average was 12.2264. The change for MAD to VUV was -1.54.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Vanuatu vatus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vanuatu Vatu
|1 MAD
|12.17350 VUV
|5 MAD
|60.86750 VUV
|10 MAD
|121.73500 VUV
|20 MAD
|243.47000 VUV
|50 MAD
|608.67500 VUV
|100 MAD
|1,217.35000 VUV
|250 MAD
|3,043.37500 VUV
|500 MAD
|6,086.75000 VUV
|1000 MAD
|12,173.50000 VUV
|2000 MAD
|24,347.00000 VUV
|5000 MAD
|60,867.50000 VUV
|10000 MAD
|121,735.00000 VUV