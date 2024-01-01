Moroccan dirhams to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MAD to JMD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = J$15.81 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
MAD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 MAD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.108316.2721
Low15.808115.8081
Average15.966716.0682
Change-1.20%-2.20%
1 MAD to JMD stats

The performance of MAD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.1083 and a 30 day low of 15.8081. This means the 30 day average was 15.9667. The change for MAD to JMD was -1.20.

The performance of MAD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.2721 and a 90 day low of 15.8081. This means the 90 day average was 16.0682. The change for MAD to JMD was -2.20.

Top currencies

1 USD1622.270.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.111
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.1411.21.7681.9471.69922.91
1 EUR1.054655.9660.83311.4741.6221.41619.092

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 MAD15.80810 JMD
5 MAD79.04050 JMD
10 MAD158.08100 JMD
20 MAD316.16200 JMD
50 MAD790.40500 JMD
100 MAD1,580.81000 JMD
250 MAD3,952.02500 JMD
500 MAD7,904.05000 JMD
1000 MAD15,808.10000 JMD
2000 MAD31,616.20000 JMD
5000 MAD79,040.50000 JMD
10000 MAD158,081.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JMD0.06326 MAD
5 JMD0.31629 MAD
10 JMD0.63259 MAD
20 JMD1.26518 MAD
50 JMD3.16294 MAD
100 JMD6.32588 MAD
250 JMD15.81470 MAD
500 JMD31.62940 MAD
1000 JMD63.25880 MAD
2000 JMD126.51760 MAD
5000 JMD316.29400 MAD
10000 JMD632.58800 MAD