Turkish liras to Jamaican dollars today

Convert TRY to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,699.91 jmd

TL1.000 TRY = J$4.700 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.77774.8495
Low4.69954.6995
Average4.73704.7792
Change-1.63%-2.54%
View full history

1 TRY to JMD stats

The performance of TRY to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7777 and a 30 day low of 4.6995. This means the 30 day average was 4.7370. The change for TRY to JMD was -1.63.

The performance of TRY to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8495 and a 90 day low of 4.6995. This means the 90 day average was 4.7792. The change for TRY to JMD was -2.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jamaican Dollar
1 TRY4.69991 JMD
5 TRY23.49955 JMD
10 TRY46.99910 JMD
20 TRY93.99820 JMD
50 TRY234.99550 JMD
100 TRY469.99100 JMD
250 TRY1,174.97750 JMD
500 TRY2,349.95500 JMD
1000 TRY4,699.91000 JMD
2000 TRY9,399.82000 JMD
5000 TRY23,499.55000 JMD
10000 TRY46,999.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 JMD0.21277 TRY
5 JMD1.06385 TRY
10 JMD2.12770 TRY
20 JMD4.25540 TRY
50 JMD10.63850 TRY
100 JMD21.27700 TRY
250 JMD53.19250 TRY
500 JMD106.38500 TRY
1000 JMD212.77000 TRY
2000 JMD425.54000 TRY
5000 JMD1,063.85000 TRY
10000 JMD2,127.70000 TRY