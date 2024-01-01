Chinese yuan rmb to Jamaican dollars today

Convert CNY to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
21,776.30 jmd

¥1.000 CNY = J$21.78 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.776321.7763
Low21.434621.4084
Average21.528821.5088
Change1.59%1.29%
1 CNY to JMD stats

The performance of CNY to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.7763 and a 30 day low of 21.4346. This means the 30 day average was 21.5288. The change for CNY to JMD was 1.59.

The performance of CNY to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.7763 and a 90 day low of 21.4084. This means the 90 day average was 21.5088. The change for CNY to JMD was 1.29.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Jamaican Dollar
1 CNY21.77630 JMD
5 CNY108.88150 JMD
10 CNY217.76300 JMD
20 CNY435.52600 JMD
50 CNY1,088.81500 JMD
100 CNY2,177.63000 JMD
250 CNY5,444.07500 JMD
500 CNY10,888.15000 JMD
1000 CNY21,776.30000 JMD
2000 CNY43,552.60000 JMD
5000 CNY108,881.50000 JMD
10000 CNY217,763.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 JMD0.04592 CNY
5 JMD0.22961 CNY
10 JMD0.45922 CNY
20 JMD0.91843 CNY
50 JMD2.29607 CNY
100 JMD4.59215 CNY
250 JMD11.48037 CNY
500 JMD22.96075 CNY
1000 JMD45.92150 CNY
2000 JMD91.84300 CNY
5000 JMD229.60750 CNY
10000 JMD459.21500 CNY