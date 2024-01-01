Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars today
Convert BRL to JMD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BRL to JMD conversion chart
1 BRL = 27.41650 JMD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BRL to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|27.8531
|29.0373
|Low
|26.9874
|26.9874
|Average
|27.4711
|28.0417
|Change
|-1.57%
|-1.95%
|View full history
1 BRL to JMD stats
The performance of BRL to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.8531 and a 30 day low of 26.9874. This means the 30 day average was 27.4711. The change for BRL to JMD was -1.57.
The performance of BRL to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0373 and a 90 day low of 26.9874. This means the 90 day average was 28.0417. The change for BRL to JMD was -1.95.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian real
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
|1 BRL
|27.41650 JMD
|5 BRL
|137.08250 JMD
|10 BRL
|274.16500 JMD
|20 BRL
|548.33000 JMD
|50 BRL
|1,370.82500 JMD
|100 BRL
|2,741.65000 JMD
|250 BRL
|6,854.12500 JMD
|500 BRL
|13,708.25000 JMD
|1000 BRL
|27,416.50000 JMD
|2000 BRL
|54,833.00000 JMD
|5000 BRL
|137,082.50000 JMD
|10000 BRL
|274,165.00000 JMD