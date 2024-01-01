Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BRL to JMD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = J$27.42 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
BRL to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JMD
1 BRL to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.853129.0373
Low26.987426.9874
Average27.471128.0417
Change-1.57%-1.95%
1 BRL to JMD stats

The performance of BRL to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.8531 and a 30 day low of 26.9874. This means the 30 day average was 27.4711. The change for BRL to JMD was -1.57.

The performance of BRL to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0373 and a 90 day low of 26.9874. This means the 90 day average was 28.0417. The change for BRL to JMD was -1.95.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
1 BRL27.41650 JMD
5 BRL137.08250 JMD
10 BRL274.16500 JMD
20 BRL548.33000 JMD
50 BRL1,370.82500 JMD
100 BRL2,741.65000 JMD
250 BRL6,854.12500 JMD
500 BRL13,708.25000 JMD
1000 BRL27,416.50000 JMD
2000 BRL54,833.00000 JMD
5000 BRL137,082.50000 JMD
10000 BRL274,165.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 JMD0.03647 BRL
5 JMD0.18237 BRL
10 JMD0.36474 BRL
20 JMD0.72949 BRL
50 JMD1.82372 BRL
100 JMD3.64744 BRL
250 JMD9.11860 BRL
500 JMD18.23720 BRL
1000 JMD36.47440 BRL
2000 JMD72.94880 BRL
5000 JMD182.37200 BRL
10000 JMD364.74400 BRL