Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BRL to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
32107.10 jmd

1.00000 BRL = 32.10710 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.087990.54281.492651.674080.965418.7804
1 GBP1.1428611.2433103.4761.705871.913211.1033121.4631
1 USD0.91920.804311183.22711.372051.538820.887417.263
1 INR0.01104450.009664050.012015310.01648560.01848940.01066240.20742

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
1 BRL32.10710 JMD
5 BRL160.53550 JMD
10 BRL321.07100 JMD
20 BRL642.14200 JMD
50 BRL1605.35500 JMD
100 BRL3210.71000 JMD
250 BRL8026.77500 JMD
500 BRL16053.55000 JMD
1000 BRL32107.10000 JMD
2000 BRL64214.20000 JMD
5000 BRL160535.50000 JMD
10000 BRL321071.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 JMD0.03115 BRL
5 JMD0.15573 BRL
10 JMD0.31146 BRL
20 JMD0.62292 BRL
50 JMD1.55729 BRL
100 JMD3.11458 BRL
250 JMD7.78645 BRL
500 JMD15.57290 BRL
1000 JMD31.14580 BRL
2000 JMD62.29160 BRL
5000 JMD155.72900 BRL
10000 JMD311.45800 BRL