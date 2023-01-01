250 Jamaican dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert JMD to BRL at the real exchange rate

250 jmd
7.92 brl

1.00000 JMD = 0.03168 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.8051.485551.332450.9146518.50330.7871851.33895
1 JPY0.0069058410.0102590.009201690.006316320.1277810.005436170.00924657
1 AUD0.6731597.475510.8969390.61567712.45550.5298930.901314
1 SGD0.750497108.6761.114910.6864213.88670.590781.00488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 JMD0.03168 BRL
5 JMD0.15839 BRL
10 JMD0.31677 BRL
20 JMD0.63354 BRL
50 JMD1.58386 BRL
100 JMD3.16771 BRL
250 JMD7.91927 BRL
500 JMD15.83855 BRL
1000 JMD31.67710 BRL
2000 JMD63.35420 BRL
5000 JMD158.38550 BRL
10000 JMD316.77100 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
1 BRL31.56860 JMD
5 BRL157.84300 JMD
10 BRL315.68600 JMD
20 BRL631.37200 JMD
50 BRL1578.43000 JMD
100 BRL3156.86000 JMD
250 BRL7892.15000 JMD
500 BRL15784.30000 JMD
1000 BRL31568.60000 JMD
2000 BRL63137.20000 JMD
5000 BRL157843.00000 JMD
10000 BRL315686.00000 JMD