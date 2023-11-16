Australian dollars to South African rand today

Convert AUD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
11832.60 zar

1.00000 AUD = 11.83260 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.0852590.3271.487281.671670.964318.7314
1 GBP1.1431811.2406103.2571.700181.910971.1023721.4128
1 USD0.921450.806062183.23151.370451.540360.8885517.26
1 INR0.01107090.009684570.012014710.01646550.01850690.01067560.207373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / South African Rand
1 AUD11.83260 ZAR
5 AUD59.16300 ZAR
10 AUD118.32600 ZAR
20 AUD236.65200 ZAR
50 AUD591.63000 ZAR
100 AUD1183.26000 ZAR
250 AUD2958.15000 ZAR
500 AUD5916.30000 ZAR
1000 AUD11832.60000 ZAR
2000 AUD23665.20000 ZAR
5000 AUD59163.00000 ZAR
10000 AUD118326.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Australian Dollar
1 ZAR0.08451 AUD
5 ZAR0.42256 AUD
10 ZAR0.84512 AUD
20 ZAR1.69025 AUD
50 ZAR4.22562 AUD
100 ZAR8.45124 AUD
250 ZAR21.12810 AUD
500 ZAR42.25620 AUD
1000 ZAR84.51240 AUD
2000 ZAR169.02480 AUD
5000 ZAR422.56200 AUD
10000 ZAR845.12400 AUD