10 South African rand to Australian dollars

Convert ZAR to AUD at the real exchange rate

10 zar
0.80 aud

1.00000 ZAR = 0.07997 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7835760.9121598.2881.4855525.9215.217516.8194
1 GBP1.276211.16399763.5351.8958633.079119.420621.4649
1 EUR1.09640.8591151655.9631.6287628.418716.684518.4408
1 XOF0.001671440.00130970.0015244810.002483010.04332360.02543510.0281125

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Australian Dollar
1 ZAR0.07997 AUD
5 ZAR0.39983 AUD
10 ZAR0.79966 AUD
20 ZAR1.59933 AUD
50 ZAR3.99832 AUD
100 ZAR7.99665 AUD
250 ZAR19.99162 AUD
500 ZAR39.98325 AUD
1000 ZAR79.96650 AUD
2000 ZAR159.93300 AUD
5000 ZAR399.83250 AUD
10000 ZAR799.66500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / South African Rand
1 AUD12.50520 ZAR
5 AUD62.52600 ZAR
10 AUD125.05200 ZAR
20 AUD250.10400 ZAR
50 AUD625.26000 ZAR
100 AUD1250.52000 ZAR
250 AUD3126.30000 ZAR
500 AUD6252.60000 ZAR
1000 AUD12505.20000 ZAR
2000 AUD25010.40000 ZAR
5000 AUD62526.00000 ZAR
10000 AUD125052.00000 ZAR