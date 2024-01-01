Convert ZAR to MVR at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 zar
848.26 mvr

R1.000 ZAR = MVR0.8483 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0251.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9921.89832.7119.46323.131
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9631.60727.68616.47419.578
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ZAR0.84826 MVR
5 ZAR4.24131 MVR
10 ZAR8.48261 MVR
20 ZAR16.96522 MVR
50 ZAR42.41305 MVR
100 ZAR84.82610 MVR
250 ZAR212.06525 MVR
500 ZAR424.13050 MVR
1000 ZAR848.26100 MVR
2000 ZAR1,696.52200 MVR
5000 ZAR4,241.30500 MVR
10000 ZAR8,482.61000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South African Rand
1 MVR1.17888 ZAR
5 MVR5.89440 ZAR
10 MVR11.78880 ZAR
20 MVR23.57760 ZAR
50 MVR58.94400 ZAR
100 MVR117.88800 ZAR
250 MVR294.72000 ZAR
500 MVR589.44000 ZAR
1000 MVR1,178.88000 ZAR
2000 MVR2,357.76000 ZAR
5000 MVR5,894.40000 ZAR
10000 MVR11,788.80000 ZAR