100 South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert ZAR to MVR at the real exchange rate

100 zar
81.82 mvr

1.00000 ZAR = 0.81819 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8593951.0955591.03921.463111.630650.9282918.4437
1 GBP1.1636111.27485105.9391.702561.897521.0801721.4622
1 USD0.912750.784406183.09911.33551.488430.8473516.8351
1 INR0.01098430.00943940.012033810.01607120.01791150.01019690.202591

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ZAR0.81819 MVR
5 ZAR4.09095 MVR
10 ZAR8.18189 MVR
20 ZAR16.36378 MVR
50 ZAR40.90945 MVR
100 ZAR81.81890 MVR
250 ZAR204.54725 MVR
500 ZAR409.09450 MVR
1000 ZAR818.18900 MVR
2000 ZAR1636.37800 MVR
5000 ZAR4090.94500 MVR
10000 ZAR8181.89000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South African Rand
1 MVR1.22221 ZAR
5 MVR6.11105 ZAR
10 MVR12.22210 ZAR
20 MVR24.44420 ZAR
50 MVR61.11050 ZAR
100 MVR122.22100 ZAR
250 MVR305.55250 ZAR
500 MVR611.10500 ZAR
1000 MVR1222.21000 ZAR
2000 MVR2444.42000 ZAR
5000 MVR6111.05000 ZAR
10000 MVR12222.10000 ZAR