ZMW (ZMW)

Currency name

ZMW

ZK

ZMW exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD SGD AUD INR GBP ZAR
From ZMW0.04330 0.03978 0.05951 0.05828 0.06674 3.60375 0.03479 0.79369
To ZMW23.09250 25.13850 16.80430 17.15890 14.98360 0.27749 28.74320 1.25994

