1.00000 AUD = 15.01280 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / ZMW
1 AUD15.01280 ZMW
5 AUD75.06400 ZMW
10 AUD150.12800 ZMW
20 AUD300.25600 ZMW
50 AUD750.64000 ZMW
100 AUD1501.28000 ZMW
250 AUD3753.20000 ZMW
500 AUD7506.40000 ZMW
1000 AUD15012.80000 ZMW
2000 AUD30025.60000 ZMW
5000 AUD75064.00000 ZMW
10000 AUD150128.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Australian Dollar
1 ZMW0.06661 AUD
5 ZMW0.33305 AUD
10 ZMW0.66610 AUD
20 ZMW1.33220 AUD
50 ZMW3.33050 AUD
100 ZMW6.66100 AUD
250 ZMW16.65250 AUD
500 ZMW33.30500 AUD
1000 ZMW66.61000 AUD
2000 ZMW133.22000 AUD
5000 ZMW333.05000 AUD
10000 ZMW666.10000 AUD