Polish zloty to Zambian kwacha today

Convert PLN to ZMW at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ZK6.618 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
PLN to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 PLN to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.99756.9975
Low6.61816.5100
Average6.77386.7550
Change-5.42%-0.27%
View full history

1 PLN to ZMW stats

The performance of PLN to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9975 and a 30 day low of 6.6181. This means the 30 day average was 6.7738. The change for PLN to ZMW was -5.42.

The performance of PLN to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9975 and a 90 day low of 6.5100. This means the 90 day average was 6.7550. The change for PLN to ZMW was -0.27.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / ZMW
1 PLN6.61778 ZMW
5 PLN33.08890 ZMW
10 PLN66.17780 ZMW
20 PLN132.35560 ZMW
50 PLN330.88900 ZMW
100 PLN661.77800 ZMW
250 PLN1,654.44500 ZMW
500 PLN3,308.89000 ZMW
1000 PLN6,617.78000 ZMW
2000 PLN13,235.56000 ZMW
5000 PLN33,088.90000 ZMW
10000 PLN66,177.80000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Polish Zloty
1 ZMW0.15111 PLN
5 ZMW0.75554 PLN
10 ZMW1.51108 PLN
20 ZMW3.02216 PLN
50 ZMW7.55540 PLN
100 ZMW15.11080 PLN
250 ZMW37.77700 PLN
500 ZMW75.55400 PLN
1000 ZMW151.10800 PLN
2000 ZMW302.21600 PLN
5000 ZMW755.54000 PLN
10000 ZMW1,511.08000 PLN