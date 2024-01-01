1 Zambian kwacha to Australian dollars

1 zmw
0.06 aud

1.00000 ZMW = 0.05750 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.912851.33621.328651.4904283.1260.78471418.6241
1 EUR1.0954511.463741.455471.6326891.06040.8595720.4018
1 CAD0.7483910.68318110.994351.1154262.21070.58727313.9381
1 SGD0.7526440.6870631.0056811.1217662.56430.5906114.0173

Conversion rates ZMW / Australian Dollar
1 ZMW0.05750 AUD
5 ZMW0.28750 AUD
10 ZMW0.57501 AUD
20 ZMW1.15002 AUD
50 ZMW2.87505 AUD
100 ZMW5.75009 AUD
250 ZMW14.37523 AUD
500 ZMW28.75045 AUD
1000 ZMW57.50090 AUD
2000 ZMW115.00180 AUD
5000 ZMW287.50450 AUD
10000 ZMW575.00900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / ZMW
1 AUD17.39100 ZMW
5 AUD86.95500 ZMW
10 AUD173.91000 ZMW
20 AUD347.82000 ZMW
50 AUD869.55000 ZMW
100 AUD1739.10000 ZMW
250 AUD4347.75000 ZMW
500 AUD8695.50000 ZMW
1000 AUD17391.00000 ZMW
2000 AUD34782.00000 ZMW
5000 AUD86955.00000 ZMW
10000 AUD173910.00000 ZMW