Zambian kwacha to British pounds sterling today

1,000 zmw
30.57 gbp

ZK1.000 ZMW = £0.03057 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Zambian kwacha to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / British Pound Sterling
1 ZMW0.03057 GBP
5 ZMW0.15286 GBP
10 ZMW0.30572 GBP
20 ZMW0.61144 GBP
50 ZMW1.52859 GBP
100 ZMW3.05718 GBP
250 ZMW7.64295 GBP
500 ZMW15.28590 GBP
1000 ZMW30.57180 GBP
2000 ZMW61.14360 GBP
5000 ZMW152.85900 GBP
10000 ZMW305.71800 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / ZMW
1 GBP32.70990 ZMW
5 GBP163.54950 ZMW
10 GBP327.09900 ZMW
20 GBP654.19800 ZMW
50 GBP1,635.49500 ZMW
100 GBP3,270.99000 ZMW
250 GBP8,177.47500 ZMW
500 GBP16,354.95000 ZMW
1000 GBP32,709.90000 ZMW
2000 GBP65,419.80000 ZMW
5000 GBP163,549.50000 ZMW
10000 GBP327,099.00000 ZMW