1,000 zmw
36.11 eur

ZK1.000 ZMW = €0.03611 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
How to convert Zambian kwacha to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / Euro
1 ZMW0.03611 EUR
5 ZMW0.18056 EUR
10 ZMW0.36113 EUR
20 ZMW0.72225 EUR
50 ZMW1.80563 EUR
100 ZMW3.61125 EUR
250 ZMW9.02813 EUR
500 ZMW18.05625 EUR
1000 ZMW36.11250 EUR
2000 ZMW72.22500 EUR
5000 ZMW180.56250 EUR
10000 ZMW361.12500 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / ZMW
1 EUR27.69120 ZMW
5 EUR138.45600 ZMW
10 EUR276.91200 ZMW
20 EUR553.82400 ZMW
50 EUR1,384.56000 ZMW
100 EUR2,769.12000 ZMW
250 EUR6,922.80000 ZMW
500 EUR13,845.60000 ZMW
1000 EUR27,691.20000 ZMW
2000 EUR55,382.40000 ZMW
5000 EUR138,456.00000 ZMW
10000 EUR276,912.00000 ZMW