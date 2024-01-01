Convert ZMW to USD at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to US dollars today

1,000 zmw
38.59 usd

ZK1.000 ZMW = $0.03859 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50383.5570.79218.157
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.3140.84619.408
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09760.9880.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5360.58313.372

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / US Dollar
1 ZMW0.03859 USD
5 ZMW0.19293 USD
10 ZMW0.38586 USD
20 ZMW0.77173 USD
50 ZMW1.92932 USD
100 ZMW3.85863 USD
250 ZMW9.64657 USD
500 ZMW19.29315 USD
1000 ZMW38.58630 USD
2000 ZMW77.17260 USD
5000 ZMW192.93150 USD
10000 ZMW385.86300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / ZMW
1 USD25.91600 ZMW
5 USD129.58000 ZMW
10 USD259.16000 ZMW
20 USD518.32000 ZMW
50 USD1,295.80000 ZMW
100 USD2,591.60000 ZMW
250 USD6,479.00000 ZMW
500 USD12,958.00000 ZMW
1000 USD25,916.00000 ZMW
2000 USD51,832.00000 ZMW
5000 USD129,580.00000 ZMW
10000 USD259,160.00000 ZMW