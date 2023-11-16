Czech korunas to US dollars today

Convert CZK to USD at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
443.69 usd

1.00000 CZK = 0.04437 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08560.87411402.714.37590.339831.12080.9646
1 USD0.9211510.8051851292.114.0300583.216528.66690.8885
1 GBP1.144031.2419511604.745.00515103.35135.60291.10354
1 KRW0.0007129030.0007739280.00062315510.003118970.06440360.02218610.000687635

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / US Dollar
1 CZK0.04437 USD
5 CZK0.22184 USD
10 CZK0.44369 USD
20 CZK0.88738 USD
50 CZK2.21845 USD
100 CZK4.43690 USD
250 CZK11.09225 USD
500 CZK22.18450 USD
1000 CZK44.36900 USD
2000 CZK88.73800 USD
5000 CZK221.84500 USD
10000 CZK443.69000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 USD22.53820 CZK
5 USD112.69100 CZK
10 USD225.38200 CZK
20 USD450.76400 CZK
50 USD1126.91000 CZK
100 USD2253.82000 CZK
250 USD5634.55000 CZK
500 USD11269.10000 CZK
1000 USD22538.20000 CZK
2000 USD45076.40000 CZK
5000 USD112691.00000 CZK
10000 USD225382.00000 CZK