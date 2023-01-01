Zambian kwacha to Euros today

Convert ZMW to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
39.40 eur

1.00000 ZMW = 0.03940 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920051.373551.343051.5304683.31450.80250418.8443
1 EUR1.086911.492911.459761.6634590.55450.8722520.4819
1 CAD0.728040.66983210.9777951.1142360.65630.58425513.7194
1 SGD0.7445740.6850441.0227111.1395462.03380.59752314.031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Euro
1 ZMW0.03940 EUR
5 ZMW0.19700 EUR
10 ZMW0.39400 EUR
20 ZMW0.78800 EUR
50 ZMW1.97000 EUR
100 ZMW3.93999 EUR
250 ZMW9.84998 EUR
500 ZMW19.69995 EUR
1000 ZMW39.39990 EUR
2000 ZMW78.79980 EUR
5000 ZMW196.99950 EUR
10000 ZMW393.99900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / ZMW
1 EUR25.38070 ZMW
5 EUR126.90350 ZMW
10 EUR253.80700 ZMW
20 EUR507.61400 ZMW
50 EUR1269.03500 ZMW
100 EUR2538.07000 ZMW
250 EUR6345.17500 ZMW
500 EUR12690.35000 ZMW
1000 EUR25380.70000 ZMW
2000 EUR50761.40000 ZMW
5000 EUR126903.50000 ZMW
10000 EUR253807.00000 ZMW