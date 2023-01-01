Zambian kwacha to Singapore dollars today

Convert ZMW to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
57.51 sgd

1.00000 ZMW = 0.05751 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.08790.56291.492781.663350.962718.711
1 GBP1.1470511.24685103.8811.71231.907961.1042721.4625
1 USD0.919950.802021183.31451.37331.530220.885717.2134
1 INR0.01104210.009626430.012002710.01648330.01836680.01063080.206607

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Singapore Dollar
1 ZMW0.05751 SGD
5 ZMW0.28753 SGD
10 ZMW0.57506 SGD
20 ZMW1.15012 SGD
50 ZMW2.87529 SGD
100 ZMW5.75059 SGD
250 ZMW14.37647 SGD
500 ZMW28.75295 SGD
1000 ZMW57.50590 SGD
2000 ZMW115.01180 SGD
5000 ZMW287.52950 SGD
10000 ZMW575.05900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / ZMW
1 SGD17.38950 ZMW
5 SGD86.94750 ZMW
10 SGD173.89500 ZMW
20 SGD347.79000 ZMW
50 SGD869.47500 ZMW
100 SGD1738.95000 ZMW
250 SGD4347.37500 ZMW
500 SGD8694.75000 ZMW
1000 SGD17389.50000 ZMW
2000 SGD34779.00000 ZMW
5000 SGD86947.50000 ZMW
10000 SGD173895.00000 ZMW