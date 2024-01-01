Zambian kwacha to Singapore dollars today

Convert ZMW to SGD at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = S$0.04865 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
ZMW to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 ZMW to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04980.0503
Low0.04830.0482
Average0.04910.0492
Change-1.62%-1.91%
1 ZMW to SGD stats

The performance of ZMW to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0498 and a 30 day low of 0.0483. This means the 30 day average was 0.0491. The change for ZMW to SGD was -1.62.

The performance of ZMW to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0503 and a 90 day low of 0.0482. This means the 90 day average was 0.0492. The change for ZMW to SGD was -1.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9551.3971.3471.53684.4890.79418.132
1 EUR1.04811.4631.4111.60988.5110.83218.995
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.160.4880.56812.981
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7360.5913.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates ZMW / Singapore Dollar
1 ZMW0.04865 SGD
5 ZMW0.24326 SGD
10 ZMW0.48651 SGD
20 ZMW0.97303 SGD
50 ZMW2.43257 SGD
100 ZMW4.86513 SGD
250 ZMW12.16283 SGD
500 ZMW24.32565 SGD
1000 ZMW48.65130 SGD
2000 ZMW97.30260 SGD
5000 ZMW243.25650 SGD
10000 ZMW486.51300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / ZMW
1 SGD20.55440 ZMW
5 SGD102.77200 ZMW
10 SGD205.54400 ZMW
20 SGD411.08800 ZMW
50 SGD1,027.72000 ZMW
100 SGD2,055.44000 ZMW
250 SGD5,138.60000 ZMW
500 SGD10,277.20000 ZMW
1000 SGD20,554.40000 ZMW
2000 SGD41,108.80000 ZMW
5000 SGD102,772.00000 ZMW
10000 SGD205,544.00000 ZMW