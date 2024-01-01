1 thousand Singapore dollars to Zambian kwacha

Convert SGD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ZK20.70 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
SGD to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 SGD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.706520.7452
Low20.088019.8922
Average20.357020.3187
Change2.37%2.67%
1 SGD to ZMW stats

The performance of SGD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.7065 and a 30 day low of 20.0880. This means the 30 day average was 20.3570. The change for SGD to ZMW was 2.37.

The performance of SGD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.7452 and a 90 day low of 19.8922. This means the 90 day average was 20.3187. The change for SGD to ZMW was 2.67.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / ZMW
1 SGD20.69930 ZMW
5 SGD103.49650 ZMW
10 SGD206.99300 ZMW
20 SGD413.98600 ZMW
50 SGD1,034.96500 ZMW
100 SGD2,069.93000 ZMW
250 SGD5,174.82500 ZMW
500 SGD10,349.65000 ZMW
1000 SGD20,699.30000 ZMW
2000 SGD41,398.60000 ZMW
5000 SGD103,496.50000 ZMW
10000 SGD206,993.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Singapore Dollar
1 ZMW0.04831 SGD
5 ZMW0.24155 SGD
10 ZMW0.48311 SGD
20 ZMW0.96622 SGD
50 ZMW2.41555 SGD
100 ZMW4.83109 SGD
250 ZMW12.07773 SGD
500 ZMW24.15545 SGD
1000 ZMW48.31090 SGD
2000 ZMW96.62180 SGD
5000 ZMW241.55450 SGD
10000 ZMW483.10900 SGD