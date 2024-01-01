Hong Kong dollars to Zambian kwacha today

Convert HKD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ZK3.558 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
HKD to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 HKD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.55763.5576
Low3.42093.3243
Average3.47403.4175
Change3.37%6.18%
1 HKD to ZMW stats

The performance of HKD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5576 and a 30 day low of 3.4209. This means the 30 day average was 3.4740. The change for HKD to ZMW was 3.37.

The performance of HKD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5576 and a 90 day low of 3.3243. This means the 90 day average was 3.4175. The change for HKD to ZMW was 6.18.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / ZMW
100 HKD355.76700 ZMW
200 HKD711.53400 ZMW
300 HKD1,067.30100 ZMW
500 HKD1,778.83500 ZMW
1000 HKD3,557.67000 ZMW
2000 HKD7,115.34000 ZMW
2500 HKD8,894.17500 ZMW
3000 HKD10,673.01000 ZMW
4000 HKD14,230.68000 ZMW
5000 HKD17,788.35000 ZMW
10000 HKD35,576.70000 ZMW
20000 HKD71,153.40000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ZMW0.28108 HKD
5 ZMW1.40542 HKD
10 ZMW2.81083 HKD
20 ZMW5.62166 HKD
50 ZMW14.05415 HKD
100 ZMW28.10830 HKD
250 ZMW70.27075 HKD
500 ZMW140.54150 HKD
1000 ZMW281.08300 HKD
2000 ZMW562.16600 HKD
5000 ZMW1,405.41500 HKD
10000 ZMW2,810.83000 HKD