Turkish liras to Zambian kwacha today

Convert TRY to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
779.93 zmw

TL1.000 TRY = ZK0.7799 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79830.8480
Low0.75020.7390
Average0.77970.7936
Change3.96%-7.49%
1 TRY to ZMW stats

The performance of TRY to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7983 and a 30 day low of 0.7502. This means the 30 day average was 0.7797. The change for TRY to ZMW was 3.96.

The performance of TRY to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8480 and a 90 day low of 0.7390. This means the 90 day average was 0.7936. The change for TRY to ZMW was -7.49.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / ZMW
1 TRY0.77993 ZMW
5 TRY3.89966 ZMW
10 TRY7.79933 ZMW
20 TRY15.59866 ZMW
50 TRY38.99665 ZMW
100 TRY77.99330 ZMW
250 TRY194.98325 ZMW
500 TRY389.96650 ZMW
1000 TRY779.93300 ZMW
2000 TRY1,559.86600 ZMW
5000 TRY3,899.66500 ZMW
10000 TRY7,799.33000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Turkish Lira
1 ZMW1.28216 TRY
5 ZMW6.41080 TRY
10 ZMW12.82160 TRY
20 ZMW25.64320 TRY
50 ZMW64.10800 TRY
100 ZMW128.21600 TRY
250 ZMW320.54000 TRY
500 ZMW641.08000 TRY
1000 ZMW1,282.16000 TRY
2000 ZMW2,564.32000 TRY
5000 ZMW6,410.80000 TRY
10000 ZMW12,821.60000 TRY