Malaysian ringgits to Zambian kwacha today

Convert MYR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
5,767.63 zmw

RM1.000 MYR = ZK5.768 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

MYR to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.76765.7826
Low5.19945.1270
Average5.51635.5219
Change10.93%0.73%
View full history

1 MYR to ZMW stats

The performance of MYR to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7676 and a 30 day low of 5.1994. This means the 30 day average was 5.5163. The change for MYR to ZMW was 10.93.

The performance of MYR to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7826 and a 90 day low of 5.1270. This means the 90 day average was 5.5219. The change for MYR to ZMW was 0.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / ZMW
1 MYR5.76763 ZMW
5 MYR28.83815 ZMW
10 MYR57.67630 ZMW
20 MYR115.35260 ZMW
50 MYR288.38150 ZMW
100 MYR576.76300 ZMW
250 MYR1,441.90750 ZMW
500 MYR2,883.81500 ZMW
1000 MYR5,767.63000 ZMW
2000 MYR11,535.26000 ZMW
5000 MYR28,838.15000 ZMW
10000 MYR57,676.30000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZMW0.17338 MYR
5 ZMW0.86691 MYR
10 ZMW1.73381 MYR
20 ZMW3.46762 MYR
50 ZMW8.66905 MYR
100 ZMW17.33810 MYR
250 ZMW43.34525 MYR
500 ZMW86.69050 MYR
1000 ZMW173.38100 MYR
2000 ZMW346.76200 MYR
5000 ZMW866.90500 MYR
10000 ZMW1,733.81000 MYR