Norwegian kroner to Zambian kwacha today

Convert NOK to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
2,366.07 zmw

kr1.000 NOK = ZK2.366 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.44342.5780
Low2.31722.2665
Average2.36972.4184
Change1.91%-5.59%
1 NOK to ZMW stats

The performance of NOK to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4434 and a 30 day low of 2.3172. This means the 30 day average was 2.3697. The change for NOK to ZMW was 1.91.

The performance of NOK to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5780 and a 90 day low of 2.2665. This means the 90 day average was 2.4184. The change for NOK to ZMW was -5.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / ZMW
1 NOK2.36607 ZMW
5 NOK11.83035 ZMW
10 NOK23.66070 ZMW
20 NOK47.32140 ZMW
50 NOK118.30350 ZMW
100 NOK236.60700 ZMW
250 NOK591.51750 ZMW
500 NOK1,183.03500 ZMW
1000 NOK2,366.07000 ZMW
2000 NOK4,732.14000 ZMW
5000 NOK11,830.35000 ZMW
10000 NOK23,660.70000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Norwegian Krone
1 ZMW0.42264 NOK
5 ZMW2.11321 NOK
10 ZMW4.22642 NOK
20 ZMW8.45284 NOK
50 ZMW21.13210 NOK
100 ZMW42.26420 NOK
250 ZMW105.66050 NOK
500 ZMW211.32100 NOK
1000 ZMW422.64200 NOK
2000 ZMW845.28400 NOK
5000 ZMW2,113.21000 NOK
10000 ZMW4,226.42000 NOK