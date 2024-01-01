50 Zambian kwacha to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ZMW to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 zmw
9.53 myr

1.000 ZMW = 0.1906 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8181.4681.6580.96918.126
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9611.7181.9411.13421.217
1 USD0.9420.805183.6611.3831.5620.91317.074
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZMW0.19055 MYR
5 ZMW0.95277 MYR
10 ZMW1.90553 MYR
20 ZMW3.81106 MYR
50 ZMW9.52765 MYR
100 ZMW19.05530 MYR
250 ZMW47.63825 MYR
500 ZMW95.27650 MYR
1000 ZMW190.55300 MYR
2000 ZMW381.10600 MYR
5000 ZMW952.76500 MYR
10000 ZMW1,905.53000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / ZMW
1 MYR5.24789 ZMW
5 MYR26.23945 ZMW
10 MYR52.47890 ZMW
20 MYR104.95780 ZMW
50 MYR262.39450 ZMW
100 MYR524.78900 ZMW
250 MYR1,311.97250 ZMW
500 MYR2,623.94500 ZMW
1000 MYR5,247.89000 ZMW
2000 MYR10,495.78000 ZMW
5000 MYR26,239.45000 ZMW
10000 MYR52,478.90000 ZMW