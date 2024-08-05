Turkish liras to Singapore dollars today

Convert TRY to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
39.91 sgd

TL1.000 TRY = S$0.03991 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04130.0420
Low0.03990.0399
Average0.04070.0413
Change-3.40%-4.96%
1 TRY to SGD stats

The performance of TRY to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0413 and a 30 day low of 0.0399. This means the 30 day average was 0.0407. The change for TRY to SGD was -3.40.

The performance of TRY to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0420 and a 90 day low of 0.0399. This means the 90 day average was 0.0413. The change for TRY to SGD was -4.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Singapore Dollar
1 TRY0.03991 SGD
5 TRY0.19955 SGD
10 TRY0.39910 SGD
20 TRY0.79820 SGD
50 TRY1.99550 SGD
100 TRY3.99100 SGD
250 TRY9.97750 SGD
500 TRY19.95500 SGD
1000 TRY39.91000 SGD
2000 TRY79.82000 SGD
5000 TRY199.55000 SGD
10000 TRY399.10000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SGD25.05640 TRY
5 SGD125.28200 TRY
10 SGD250.56400 TRY
20 SGD501.12800 TRY
50 SGD1,252.82000 TRY
100 SGD2,505.64000 TRY
250 SGD6,264.10000 TRY
500 SGD12,528.20000 TRY
1000 SGD25,056.40000 TRY
2000 SGD50,112.80000 TRY
5000 SGD125,282.00000 TRY
10000 SGD250,564.00000 TRY