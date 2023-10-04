100 Turkish liras to Singapore dollars

Convert TRY to SGD

100 try
4.98 sgd

1.00000 TRY = 0.04976 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22 UTC
TRY to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Singapore Dollar
1 TRY0.04976 SGD
5 TRY0.24882 SGD
10 TRY0.49764 SGD
20 TRY0.99528 SGD
50 TRY2.48821 SGD
100 TRY4.97642 SGD
250 TRY12.44105 SGD
500 TRY24.88210 SGD
1000 TRY49.76420 SGD
2000 TRY99.52840 SGD
5000 TRY248.82100 SGD
10000 TRY497.64200 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SGD20.09480 TRY
5 SGD100.47400 TRY
10 SGD200.94800 TRY
20 SGD401.89600 TRY
50 SGD1004.74000 TRY
100 SGD2009.48000 TRY
250 SGD5023.70000 TRY
500 SGD10047.40000 TRY
1000 SGD20094.80000 TRY
2000 SGD40189.60000 TRY
5000 SGD100474.00000 TRY
10000 SGD200948.00000 TRY