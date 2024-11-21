5,000 Singapore dollars to Turkish liras

Convert SGD to TRY at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = TL25.71 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SGD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.113726.6847
Low25.583625.5836
Average25.859626.1167
Change-1.18%-1.54%
View full history

1 SGD to TRY stats

The performance of SGD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.1137 and a 30 day low of 25.5836. This means the 30 day average was 25.8596. The change for SGD to TRY was -1.18.

The performance of SGD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.6847 and a 90 day low of 25.5836. This means the 90 day average was 26.1167. The change for SGD to TRY was -1.54.

Track market ratesView SGD to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5350.79284.5157.2424.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,760.311.6160.83388.9487.6224.697
1 AUD0.65110,374.30.61910.51655.0574.7182.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SGD25.71220 TRY
5 SGD128.56100 TRY
10 SGD257.12200 TRY
20 SGD514.24400 TRY
50 SGD1,285.61000 TRY
100 SGD2,571.22000 TRY
250 SGD6,428.05000 TRY
500 SGD12,856.10000 TRY
1000 SGD25,712.20000 TRY
2000 SGD51,424.40000 TRY
5000 SGD128,561.00000 TRY
10000 SGD257,122.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Singapore Dollar
1 TRY0.03889 SGD
5 TRY0.19446 SGD
10 TRY0.38892 SGD
20 TRY0.77784 SGD
50 TRY1.94460 SGD
100 TRY3.88920 SGD
250 TRY9.72300 SGD
500 TRY19.44600 SGD
1000 TRY38.89200 SGD
2000 TRY77.78400 SGD
5000 TRY194.46000 SGD
10000 TRY388.92000 SGD